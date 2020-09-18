Family of five escapes burning house in D’Iberville

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - A family of five is safe after escaping a fire at their D’Iberville home Thursday night.
The house, which is located on River Bluff Road, went up in flames around 9 p.m., said Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan.
Firefighters from Harrison County and Biloxi both rushed to the house to assist D’Iberville Fire Department in putting out the flames.
All five family members were able to safely escape the house, with only one of them receiving minor burns on his hands, said authorities. No firefighters were injured.
Fire officials are still investigating how the fire started.
