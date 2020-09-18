DMR urges boaters to take caution around Katrina Key

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters around Deer Island will need to steer clear of work on the south side of the island for a few weeks because the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has crew working to expand the Katrina Key.
Over the next two to three weeks, depending on weather, concrete rubble will be added to the west end of the structure. DMR requests that boaters allow a 200-foot buffer zone around the barge loaded with concrete debris and spotter boat while construction is underway.
Katrina Key is one of several artificial reefs and keys in the Mississippi Sound created by the DMR to provide fish habitat and reduce shoreline erosion on the south side of Deer Island.
Once the work is complete, permanent navigation aids will be installed.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.