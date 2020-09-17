Tropical Depression #22 forms in the Southern Gulf of Mexico

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical depression #22 formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening. It is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24-36 hours. If it does, it would likely get the name Wilfred, the last name of this list. After the name Wilfred, any storms will be named after the Greek Alphabet.
The National Hurricane Center and most of the models agree up tp the 5-day mark. Twenty-two is forecast to drift north before making a turn to the west, toward the southern Texas coast. After that, the models disagree on where the possible storm will go.
The GFS has it moving toward Houston, TX, then dying out as it moves north. (Image below for Thursday 9/24/2020 at 3:30 AM)
The Euro has TD #22 moving back off the coast and reforming and making a run for the Northern Gulf of Mexico. (Image below for Thursday 9/24/2020 at 3:30 AM)
The 7-day rainfall totals keep the heaviest rain offshore and along the Texas coast.
Only time will tell, so we will be keeping a close eye on TS #22.
We are in the peak of hurricane season. It suns through November 30th.
