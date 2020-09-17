Tropical Depression #22 forms in the Southern Gulf of Mexico

Could become Tropical Storm Wilfred

TD #22 track (Source: WLOX)
By Carrie Duncan | September 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:18 PM
TD #22
TD #22 (Source: WLOX)

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tropical depression #22 formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening. It is forecast to become a tropical storm in the next 24-36 hours. If it does, it would likely get the name Wilfred, the last name of this list. After the name Wilfred, any storms will be named after the Greek Alphabet.

TD #22 track
TD #22 track (Source: WLOX)

The National Hurricane Center and most of the models agree up tp the 5-day mark. Twenty-two is forecast to drift north before making a turn to the west, toward the southern Texas coast. After that, the models disagree on where the possible storm will go.

TD 22 Models
TD 22 Models (Source: WLOX)

The GFS has it moving toward Houston, TX, then dying out as it moves north. (Image below for Thursday 9/24/2020 at 3:30 AM)

GFS 9/24 outlook
GFS 9/24 outlook (Source: WLOX)

The Euro has TD #22 moving back off the coast and reforming and making a run for the Northern Gulf of Mexico. (Image below for Thursday 9/24/2020 at 3:30 AM)

Euro 9/24 outlook
Euro 9/24 outlook (Source: WLOX)

The 7-day rainfall totals keep the heaviest rain offshore and along the Texas coast.

7-Day Rainfall Forecast
7-Day Rainfall Forecast (Source: WLOX)

Only time will tell, so we will be keeping a close eye on TS #22.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook (Source: WLOX)

We are in the peak of hurricane season. It suns through November 30th.

