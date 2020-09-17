Ole Miss' Terence Davis named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

The 2018-19 All-SEC guard was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Tuesday evening.Davis received 30 first team votes, more than first team all-rookie honoree Eric Paschall, to go along with 36 second team votes. A media panel (100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters) selected five players for the NBA All-Rookie First Team and five players for the NBA All-Rookie Second Team at any position. Players received two points for each First Team vote and one point for each Second Team vote.