Ole Miss postpone Eli Manning jersey retirement

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey will not be hanging inside Vaught-Hemingway stadium this season.
The school announced Monday via Twitter that the retirement of the former Rebel quarterback’s jersey and number will have to wait a year because of the unusual season Ole Miss is about to endure, no thanks to COVID-19. The ceremony was originally scheduled for the Rebels homecoming game against Auburn on October 24th.
Manning has set and still holds several school records, including career passing yards and touchdowns.
A future date has not been set, but when the time comes Eli will be just the third player ever to have their number retired, joining Chucky Mullins and his father, Archie Manning.
With stadium capacity currently limited at 25-percent, it makes sense that the Rebel athletics department would want to do such an event under more normal circumstances.