More than 3,000 excess deaths in Miss. attributed to COVID-19, disproving Facebook ‘overcounting’ claim

“If we could reset the year, absent COVID-19, these 3,000 deaths would not be here. It’s because COVID is here that people are having more deaths from respiratory failure, from blood clots, from all the different things that COVID-19 pushes to the board,” said Mississippi State Medical Association President Dr. Mark Horne. “You can have heart disease and survive. You can have heart disease and COVID and die. And having one doesn’t mean that you can’t have both.”