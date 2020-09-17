Michael Thomas expected to miss time with high-ankle sprain

NEW ORLEANS, La. - In the final minutes of New Orleans 34-23 week one win over Tampa Bay, Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas injured his ankle, having his left leg rolled up on by teammate Latavius Murray.
Thomas limped off afterward and stood on the sideline with no wraps or ice, but according to NFL Network, Thomas has a high-ankle sprain and expects him to miss several weeks. New Orleans expect him to miss Monday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first-ever game in Allegiant Stadium.
The team has discussed placing him on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least three weeks, but Thomas was against the idea and is convinced he will return sooner. The 27-year-old has only missed one game in his five-year career, back in his rookie year in 2016.
Despite having his quietest statistical performance in three years Sunday (three catches for 17 yards), Thomas is coming off a 2019 season where he set the NFL record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.
If Thomas misses time, the Saints' offseason signing of veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will become even more vital. The Black and Gold will also look to running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Jared Cook, quarterback/tight end Taysom Hill and receivers Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, and Bennie Fowler to play bigger roles in New Orleans' passing game as well.