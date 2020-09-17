Hurricane Sally shakes up Coast Football schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sports is put on the back burner when talking about a hurricane that can potentially harm hundreds of residents here on the coast. Although Sally is no longer a serious threat to South Mississippi, she still managed to put a dent in week three of the high school football schedule.
A couple of coast football games have been called off this Friday. George County and D’iberville will no longer square off in Lucedale.
According to the Rebels Facebook page, both schools agreed that playing this week - whether on Friday or Saturday- would not be good because neither squad has been able to practice this week and with region play starting up next week. Gautier also nixed their game against Greene County because of Hurricane Sally.
Moss Point, East Central, and Bay High won’t take the field on Friday either, but will instead kickoff on Saturday. The Tigers host the Hornets in a Jackson County showdown at 7 p.m., while Bay High takes on Perry Central at 6 p.m.
Pearl River Central is also changing things up. The Blue Devils will play Friday, but travel to Gulfport instead of Forrest County AHS.
According to PRC’s twitter handle, the change is because of “unforeseen circumstances”. Two weeks ago, WLOX reported that Forrest County had to quarantine their entire team, which ultimately caused Bay High to cancel their season opener. September 18th was originally an open date for Gulfport, according to GHS athletic director Bryan Caldwell. Pearl River Central’s Jacob Owen and Gulfport’s John Archie talked and agreed to play, in what will be the Admirals first home game of the 2020 season.
As of Thursday morning, all Friday games are slated to start at 7 p.m.
