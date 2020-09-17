Hurricane Sally shakes up Coast Football schedule

According to PRC’s twitter handle, the change is because of “unforeseen circumstances”. Two weeks ago, WLOX reported that Forrest County had to quarantine their entire team, which ultimately caused Bay High to cancel their season opener. September 18th was originally an open date for Gulfport, according to GHS athletic director Bryan Caldwell. Pearl River Central’s Jacob Owen and Gulfport’s John Archie talked and agreed to play, in what will be the Admirals first home game of the 2020 season.