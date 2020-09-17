Gulf Ship creating more than 200 jobs in Gulfport

“For the second time in less than a month, Mississippi is leading in the nation’s shipbuilding and maritime industries, as Gulf Ship plans to create hundreds of new jobs to fulfill a contract for state-of-the-art tugboats that will service offshore oil operations," said Gov. Tate Reeves. "That’s hundreds of Mississippians now able to provide for themselves and their families while boosting our Gulf Coast economy thanks to these skilled, good-paying jobs. We are grateful for our partnership with the Edison Chouest team and are excited for the continued success of Gulf Ship and its skilled workers in Harrison County.”