Gov. Tate Reeves announces approval of $15 Million in restoration projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced that the Mississippi Trustee Implementation Group (MS TIG) approved four restoration projects totaling over $15 million that will have a direct impact on Mississippi’s coastal natural resources.
The four projects included in the plan are:
- Wolf River Coastal Preserve Habitat Management - Dupont and Bell’s Ferry Tracts ($3.1 million)
- Hancock County Coastal Preserve Habitat Management – Wachovia Tract ($1.76 million)
- Oyster Spawning Reefs in Mississippi ($10 million)
- Mississippi Oyster Gardening Program ($500,000)
“This is a great day for Mississippi and our coastal communities. With over $15 million in restoration projects, we will be able to ensure the vitality and longevity of our precious natural beauty and resources along the Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We are truly grateful for our ongoing partnership with MS TIG and their commitment to protecting the people and local economies on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
The MS TIG released its second restoration plan in September to address injuries to coastal habitats and to oysters caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) serves as a Trustee on the MS TIG and will administer the projects, working closely with the project partners to implement them.
“The approval of this plan has been a long process, and I am pleased we can move forward into implementation of these important projects,” said Interim Executive Director Chris Wells. “These projects are crucial components of the efforts to improve the health of natural resources and the oyster population on the Coast.”
More information about the plan and the projects can be found here.
