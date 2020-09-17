DOJ announces $6M grant, implements Operation Pheonecia to halt domestic violence in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced more than $6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are going toward halting domestic violence in Mississippi. He also announced a new initiative, Operation Pheoneicia, in honor of Pheonecia Ratliff.
Hurst said that several entities in the state would receive the grants:
Mississippi State Department of Health: The department will receive over $2.2 million to support law enforcement, prosecutors, victim service providers, and courts in working to help victims of domestic violence.
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians: The tribe will receive over $2.1 million to fund a tribal prosecutor to pursue domestic violence, to bolster coordinated community responses to violence against women, to strengthen the tribal justice system, and to provide services specifically for sexual assault victims.
Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence: The organization will receive more than $150,000 to help coordinate victim’s services and training and to collaborate with federal, state, and local entities in Mississippi.
Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault: The organization will receive over $600,000 to address violence against women not only on campuses but also to help with training and technical assistance to colleges and universities.
Care Lodge Domestic Violence Shelter: The shelter will receive over $500,000 to provide transitional housing for domestic violence victims.
Our House Inc. in Greenville: The organization will receive more than $250,000 to provide services tailored to black survivors of sexual assault in rural areas.
“I’m excited about these groups that have been awarded this money and what they’re going to do with this money,” Hurst said. “Our work is just now beginning.”
Hurst also announced a new initiative, Operation Pheonecia, to address domestic violence in the state. He says the initiative is in honor of Pheonecia Ratliff who was kidnapped and killed by her ex-boyfriend in May 2020.
“We are going to do everything in our power in the future, in honor of Pheonecia, to ensure that we don’t lose another young lady, a daughter, a sister, a mother," Hurst said. “We are working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement and our nonprofits...to implement this Operation Pheonecia."
Hurst says the goal of the operation is to save lives and prevent harm from domestic violence in the future.
