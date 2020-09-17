Coast Electric Power Association lends a hand to another co-op in need

Thirty-seven Coast Electric employees - including an engineer, vehicle maintenance workers, safety staff, linemen and servicemen - headed out today for Baldwin EMC in Alabama. Baldwin’s service area was heavily damaged by Hurricane Sally and as of 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 77,654 members were without service. Our employees were proud to answer the call to help our friends at Baldwin. Baldwin crews have come to our aid in the past and even Baldwin CEO Karen Moore - a Bay St. Louis native - helped the CEPA communications team after Hurricane Katrina. Our thoughts are with those affected by Sally and all of those brave men and women working to restore service, especially our CEPA family. We are also grateful for the families of our crew members. We know they are making sacrifices at home so our crews can help our friends in need. Today and every day, #thankalineman! #poweron