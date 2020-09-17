Coast Electric Power Association lends a hand to another co-op in need

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Help is on the way from South Mississippi as Coast Electric Power Association heads to Alabama to restore power for many residents who lost it during the storm.
Because of Hurricane Sally, 78,000 members of the Baldwin Electric Membership Cooperative are without power and now Coast Electric is able to pay it forward to the Alabama co-op that helped turn the lights back on in South Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina.
“At times like this, we want to assist other sister co-ops and power companies and do what we can do to help members get their lights back on. We know how important it is. We’ve had several storms come through here, Katrina being one," said Coast Electric Underground Supervisor Bobby McCauley. “All of these other co-ops form other states came and assisted us and at this time we just feel it’s right to assist them and get the peoples power back on.”
Dozens of workers drove their bucket trucks, digger trucks, and even pulled heavy equipment to Gulfport for one last rally before setting off into a scene coast residents know all too well, the aftermath of a hurricane.
“I don’t want my family and friends to do without power. Power is so important. Whether you’re on medical equipment or just being hot and having A/C, it just helps with life," said McCauley. “We need power. We need all utilities. It’s important to make sure everybody is comfortable and getting back to normal and jobs opening. People need food and gas. To me it’s one of the most important things that we can have.”
Before heading out, these front line workers prayed for the families picking up the pieces and as they set off for Alabama, their prayer was to not only to restore the lights, but also to be a spiritual light in a time of darkness.
The caravan of workers that left today will be in Alabama for ten days before they are replaced by another group.
