Boat owners weary of storm trips to and from harbors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a hurricane season full of going back and forth for local boat owners.
While they’re just fine with no storms directly hitting South Mississippi, they say the logistics of leaving marinas then coming back is taking a toll.
“Moving the boats this many times is starting to get a little aggravating,” said Micah Sanders of Fishing Frenzy Charters.
But that aggravation comes out of a need for safety. Sanders and others made the journey to the boat ramp near Cedar Lake Road to get a skiff ride to the Hurricane Hole, a spot where lots of big yachts go to escape bad weather.
“You’ve got to prep for the storms, you have to take care of your boats and your docks just in case,” Sanders added.
In 2020, the term “just in case” has come all too frequently for those making the journey in and out of local harbors to escape hurricanes.
“One time, we didn’t get out and we should’ve got out, and two or three times we had to leave but this is getting old but it comes with the territory of living down here and, you know, you just hope you don’t have to do it as often as we did it this year,” said Jay Trochesset of Silver Dollar Charters.
So far during the 2020 hurricane season, boat owners have had to do this with Tropical Storm Christobal, the threats from Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Marco, and Hurricane Sally. And, who knows, perhaps that disturbance in the Gulf might force them to do this dance again next week.
“Me and my buddy on the way here, we were joking around saying we’ll just leave them there, tie them up together and wait for this thing to come,” Sanders said.
But they say that’s usually not an option when all involved make their living on the water.
“You can expect it this time of year when fishing is generally the best in the fall and it gets good for two and a half weeks, then this happens,” Trochesset added.
