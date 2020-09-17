Biloxi Police considers a number of factors before engaging in a chase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The police chase that ended near I-10 and Hwy 49 Wednesday wasn’t a very fast chase, but it was one that still caught drivers' attention.
Fast or slow, Biloxi Police said there’s a number of factors they consider to decide whether to pursue a suspect or not.
“Certainly if it’s a violent offender, if it’s a person that committed or is about to commit a felony, different erratic behaviors, stuff like that," said Biloxi Police Maj. Chris DeBack. “We also look at the weather conditions, how packed the roads are for safety of course.”
Deback said Wednesday’s police chase that happened on September 16, 2020, began because authorities believed the 34-year-old suspect Michael Lane was driving a stolen vehicle.
“It was a stolen car for one," said Deback. “We didn’t know who the suspect was. And he was driving at a slow speed, so there wasn’t really any danger involved.”
The chase began in Biloxi and eventually ended on Highway 49, where deputies forced the suspect off the road and into a ditch.
Police said Lane wouldn’t get out the vehicle, so they used nonlethal bullets to shoot out the back window. Deback also said the goal was to use the least amount of force to apprehend the suspect.
When it comes to these police chases, anything can happen. But police said they try to do their best to keep everyone safe.
“You just have to monitor everything at once," said Deback. "It’s not the easiest thing to do but public safety is certainly the most important.”
Lane was charged with felony eluding and theft of a motor vehicle and Biloxi Police said Lane has also been arrested for stealing before and was currently homeless.
