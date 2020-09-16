Suspect behind bars after shooting his girlfriend in Biloxi, say police

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi man is behind bars after police say he shot his girlfriend Tuesday night.
Just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Baker Street after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Witnesses identified the suspect as the woman’s 28-year-old boyfriend, Eliezer Manoah Beamen, said police. He was located shortly after and arrested without incident.
Beamen is charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was taken to the Harrison County jail, where Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $100,000 bond.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this crime or any others, please contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
