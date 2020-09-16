South Mississippi feels little impact west of Hurricane Sally

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The west side of the Mississippi Coast is breathing a sigh of relief as Hurricane Sally makes its way east toward Alabama and Florida.
Residents in Bay St. Louis rejoiced after missing out on the system’s heavy rains and winds.
“We dodged another one. I don’t know if I can take any more insurance claims," said resident Nicholas Alegro.
The area only saw light flood waters and storm surges in low-lying areas, which wasn’t the scene some people expected to see.
“We tried to see something going on but we aren’t seeing much right now," said Picayune resident Scotty Welch.
However, people still made sure homes and property were prepared, just in case.
“Batten down the hatches,” Alegro said. “We moved all the outside furniture inside, closed all the windows.”
While a sense of gratitude fills the air, residents along the bay said they are ready to take on any other impacts from Hurricane Sally if the situation gets worse.
“Stocked up on water, food, canned goods, all that noise. Make sure we got our alcoholic provisions,” Alegro said.
People are also staying alert by keeping a close eye on any further closures or reopening across South Mississippi.
“We just kind of watching it right now. That’s all we can do. Just kind of going as we can, you know,” Welch said.
Despite the headaches and the preparations that come with storm preparations, people said it’s worth it each and every hurricane season.
“There are challenges like hurricanes. There are challenges like everywhere else that you’re going to be. The difference is, Bay St. Louis is special because the people here are special," Alegro said.
