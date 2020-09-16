Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, AL

Sally re-strengthened to a category two hurricane overnight and made landfall in Gulf Shores, AL just before 5 AM with max winds of 105 mph. Sally will eventually weaken as it heads northeastward and farther inland later today. Going into Wednesday, South Mississippi will see gradually improving weather conditions. As of 5 AM, hurricane warnings are no longer in effect for South Mississippi but we do remain under a tropical storm warning for the time being due to the possibility of strong wind gusts at times on Wednesday, especially in and near Jackson County. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect and when high tide occurs today between 10 AM and noon it will be up to three feet higher than normal. Other than windy weather with the possibility of higher than normal tides, there aren’t really any other significant weather threats to the WLOX area for the rest of Wednesday. There could be a few passing rain bands from time to time throughout the day. But, we’ll actually see drier weather tonight and tomorrow.