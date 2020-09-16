Mississippi Aquarium prepares to reopen after storm threat

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two storm threats in three weeks put the Mississippi Aquarium’s storm plan to the test. The Mississippi Aquarium staff was busy putting things back in place to reopen Thursday.
The aquarium reopens September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. after temporarily closing due to Hurricane Sally’s expected severe weather this past week.
During the storm, the animal care team removed all of the birds from the aviary, and the otter and penguins sheltered in a safe place off-campus.
The fish and alligators stayed put and were just fine, according to spokesperson Corey Ball.
