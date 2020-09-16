LIST: Hurricane Sally relief donation sites

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - South Mississippians, for the most part, made it through Hurricane Sally with only minor damage. The storm that was initially expected to hit Mississippi head-on moved further and further east as it approached land, and eventually made landfall along the Alabama coast. And that brush with disaster has many South Mississippians now asking how they can help.
-Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, the City of Pascagoula will collect donations at the Senior Center on Live Oak Avenue. Organizers hope to have enough donations for volunteers to begin deliveries this weekend. Below is a list of requested items. Note: Clothing will not be accepted.
-The Gulf Park Estates/St. Andrews Fire Dept. is collecting donations for storm victims at Station 2, located at 2300 East Simmons Bayou, Ocean Springs, MS. They’re specifically looking for items like chainsaws, handsaws, work gloves, buckets and shovels that will help firefighters remove downed trees and rip drywall and flooring out of flooded homes. See the full list below. For more information, contact Captain Dallas Foreman at (228) 382-2006.
We will add more local donation sites to this story as we learn about them. If you have information about a Hurricane Sally relief effort you’d like to share with WLOX News, email the details to producers@wlox.com.
