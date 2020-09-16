Linemen crews out working to restore power across Jackson County

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning, power companies were scattered throughout Jackson County to restore power outages from Hurricane Sally.
“What they’re doing is riding out the lines and figuring out where the problem areas are, then assigning crews." said Lorri Freeman, with Singing River Electric Power Association.
Singing River Electric Power Association had 80 linemen out of 180 employees working to restore power.
Freeman said power outages have dropped significantly from about 6,000 to roughly 4,000, also helping alongside them are 60 additional contract crews.
“We’re going to be able to tackle this. We’ve tackled this type number by ourselves so we shouldn’t have to much of a problem.” said Freeman.
The crews experienced a lot of high winds which slowed down work, but according to Freeman, lineman shouldn’t work in more the 35 mph winds.
“They’re not supposed to be in the buckets when the winds are more than 35 miles per hour," said Freeman. "So for safety sake, we had to watch for that. We still have some gust but I think it’s to the point now where they’re able to get the work done.”
Freeman also said when it’s time for power to come back on for residents, that’s when you will notice the work slowing down.
Crews are already assigned to areas that make it easier to tackle high problem areas.
