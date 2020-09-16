“It could’ve been worse.” Jackson County families describe Hurricane Sally’s impact

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Joe and Esther Rockwell were startled by a loud crash, causing them to jump out of bed.
“All of a sudden it sounded like a dynamite went off,” said Esther.
Joe added “I figured it was a tree that had fell on the house.” And he was right, a large tree fell into the side of their home.
“It was horrible. I hollered, Joe jumped out of the bed, we looked and it was a tree in the house.” said Esther.
Heavy winds from Hurricane Sally caused this damage, but Esther and Joe were thankful neither of them were hurt.
“It sure could’ve been worse.” said Joe.
Esther expressed, “We thank God for the mercy that he spared us because it could’ve come in on our bedroom but it hit this part of the house.”
The tree left a hole leading to the attic, but the Rockwell’s won’t be sure of the repair cost until the tree is removed.
However, Esther Rockwell said she’s mindful of scams, so she and her husband will take baby steps to get it fixed.
“Whenever you have a contractor come out to make sure he does show his license or something that they are recitable, that they’re not just someone stopping on the side of the road wanting to help.” said Esther.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.