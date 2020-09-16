Hurricane Sally impacts for South Mississippi look minimal today

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama early Wednesday morning as a category two hurricane. While we had some strong wind gusts and rain bands pass through (mainly in Jackson and George Counties), we expect conditions to improve through the day.
Coastal Flood Advisories have been canceled along the Mississippi Coast. Because winds will be relaxing as the day goes on, Tropical Storm Warnings have been canceled for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. However, we can’t complete rule out a few gusts near 40 MPH. Rain chances will remain slim today as Sally moves away from us. Some cloud cover will linger this afternoon with highs in the 80s.
Tonight looks dry, and we’ll keep a breeze from the north and northwest. Lows will be in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday look mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers can’t be ruled out. A cold front should help the humidity drop by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring a small chance for showers with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows may drop into the 60s!
