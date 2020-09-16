Hurricane Sally impacts for South Mississippi look minimal today

Tonight looks dry, and we’ll keep a breeze from the north and northwest. Lows will be in the low 70s. Thursday and Friday look mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers can’t be ruled out. A cold front should help the humidity drop by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring a small chance for showers with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows may drop into the 60s!