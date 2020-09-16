Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews Fire Department organizes Hurricane Sally relief trip

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Sally, the Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews Fire Department is helping with Relief efforts for people living in Alabama and Florida.
To make this relief trip possible, firefighter Colin Bush, said the Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews Fire Department is hoping for a little help from the residents in South Mississippi.
“We’re going to help residents cut trees down that have fallen in the yard, fallen on top of their houses," said Bush. "Once we use the chainsaws to cut all these things out of their way, we’re going to try and cover up their windows, garages, on top of their roofs with the tarps, and then using shovels to move all the sand and debris away from their houses.”
Firefighters will be on the move this weekend, making the journey over to the Alabama and Florida coastline with a trailer full of water. It’s a mission that Bush is familiar with, having recently returned from volunteering in Lake Charles following Hurricane Laura.
“It’s a tear jerker," said Bush. “You have tears, mixed emotions about what’s going on, but being their to assist them in a time of need like I said is very important. It’s definitely an eye opener because you don’t know when something can happen like this.”
A heartwarming goal of lending a helping hand to Mississippi’s neighboring states that find themselves in a time of need.
“Being able to give back just really means a lot to me because these people are really looking forward to seeing us at their lowest point in life," said Bush. "Giving back is one of the biggest things. It warms my heart knowing that we can help others in time of need.”
The Gulf Park Estates St. Andrews Fire Department will be taking donations over the next few weeks at the following Fire Stations:
- Fire station #1 located at 1401 Elm St., Ocean Springs, MS.
- Fire station $2 located at 2300 E. Simmons Bayou Dr., Ocean Springs, MS.
