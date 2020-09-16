Coast county leads state in students quarantined due COVID-19 exposure for second consecutive week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As South Mississippi schools prepared for the possible impact of Hurricane Sally, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting new cases in students and staff members in schools across the state.
In the six southernmost counties, 18 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in staff members and 46 new cases were reported in students.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
For example, the report of cases in schools in Jackson County would cover four school districts: Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Pascagoula-Gautier and Jackson County.
MSDH defines an outbreak as three or more cases in a classroom or group withing 14 days.
The new cases listed are for the week of Sept. 7-11, and the total cases are counting from the beginning of the school year.
Harrison County is reporting the highest number of students quarantined due to possible exposure at 328. The second-highest is Lafayette County with 268 students quarantined.
In total, 56 staff members and 829 students in South Mississippi were quarantined last week.
In Mississippi, there were 505 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths reported Tuesday across the entire state.
