WATCH: Gov. Reeves to hold press conference ahead of Hurricane Sally

A drone shot of Pascagoula's River Park shows the rising water as Hurricane Sally's storm surge pushes into the Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Source: Pascagoula Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | September 15, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 3:01 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Sally.

Speaking from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency office in Jackson, the governor will brief the public on the current storm situation and the state’s plan of action.

The governor is scheduled to begin speaking at 3:15 p.m. You can watch that conference live here.

MEMA Director Greg Michel is in South Mississippi and will join us live on Tuesday in the WLOX studio to talk more about the emergency response to the storm. Tune in to WLOX at 4 p.m. to hear from him.

The category one storm is currently stalled, leading to flooding concerns about the amount of rainfall and storm surge along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Sally is expected to stay stationary until Wednesday before making landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama state line.

