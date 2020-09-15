Sally’s track shifts east again. Hurricane warnings dropped for parts of South MS.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico.
After strengthening on Monday, Sally’s strength has plateaued for now thanks in part to dry air wrapping into the circulation overnight. The Category 1 storm is barely moving at all and is not expected to move much over the next 12 to 24 hours. This means there may not be a big change in weather conditions during that timeframe but instead very slow and very gradual change over a long period of time.
Rain threats have decreased in intensity from 10 to 20 inches down to 4 to 15 inches. The worst rain is expected occur in areas generally east of Hwy 49 and south of I-10.
Surge threats have decreased for the entire Mississippi Coast from 9 feet down to 5 feet.
Wind threats have decreased in area from the entire WLOX area to now mainly east of Highway 49.
