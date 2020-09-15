Hurricane Sally is slowly turning north

Hurricane Sally remains a category one hurricane as of Tuesday afternoon. It has started to make a northerly turn, but it continues to move very slowly. Landfall along Alabama or the Western Florida Panhandle is looking more likely by Wednesday morning. However, South Mississippi still could see impacts including strong winds, storm surge, and heavy pockets of rain.
Hurricane warnings remain in effect for Harrison, Jackson, Stone, and George Counties. If Sally takes a track closer to the MS/AL border, this could bring some hurricane force winds over 74 MPH to South Mississippi. The farther east Sally travels, the lower the wind impact will be.
Storm Surge Warnings continue for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties. However, the forecast threat has been lowered to 2-4′ along the coast.
Heavy rainfall is possible, especially for areas east of Highway 49 and for Jackson and George Counties. Up to 5″ is possible. Those west of Highway 49 will likely see much less rainfall. The heaviest rain of 10-15″ will most likely be in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
Rain bands will continue to move through portions of South Mississippi through Wednesday afternoon. Winds will start to relax at that point, too. Thursday is looking much calmer and drier.