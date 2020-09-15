Hurricane Sally is barely moving

According to the National Hurricane Center: Weak high pressure ridging to the north and east of Sally is expected to cause the hurricane to possibly move very slowly west-northwestward to northwestward through Tuesday morning, bringing the center of the storm very near the northern Gulf coast. By Tuesday afternoon, when the hurricane will likely be just offshore, the models show the steering currents collapsing and Sally is likely to drift northward before finally turning northeastward ahead of a developing mid-level trough over the central U.S. by late Wednesday. There continues to be a significant amount of uncertainty on exactly where and when Sally turns northward and makes landfall, with model solutions ranging from a landfall on the Florida panhandle to a landfall in Alabama or Mississippi or extreme southeastern Louisiana. It should be emphasized that it is always challenging to forecast the track of hurricanes in weak steering currents, and in Sally’s case the weak steering is occurring very near land. The latest NHC track forecast is a little to the east of the previous one, keeping the east-track shift trend continuing.