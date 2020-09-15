Hurricane Sally barely moving

After strengthening on Monday, Sally’s strength has plateaued for now thanks in part to dry air wrapping into the circulation overnight. The storm is barely moving at all and is not expected to move much over the next 12 to 24 hours. This means there may not be a big change in weather conditions during that timeframe but instead very slow and very gradual change over a long period of time. Weak high pressure ridging to the north and east of Sally is expected to cause the hurricane to possibly move very slowly west-northwestward to northwestward through Tuesday morning, bringing the center of the storm very near the northern Gulf coast. By Tuesday afternoon, when the hurricane will likely be just offshore, the models show the steering currents collapsing and Sally is likely to drift northward before finally turning northeastward ahead of a developing mid-level trough over the central U.S. by late Wednesday. There continues to be a significant amount of uncertainty on exactly where and when Sally turns northward and makes landfall, with model solutions ranging from a landfall on the Florida panhandle to a landfall in Alabama or Mississippi or extreme southeastern Louisiana. It should be emphasized that it is always challenging to forecast the track of hurricanes in weak steering currents, and in Sally’s case the weak steering is occurring very near land. The latest NHC track forecast is a little to the east of the previous one, keeping the east-track shift trend continuing. For Tuesday, we will see windy conditions. And depending on Sally’s track, we could see squalls from time to time with some surge near the coast. We are not completely out of the woods so do not let your guard down. The good news is that South Mississippi’s threat for extreme rainfall and storm surge has decreased from yesterday with now up to 9 feet of surge instead of 11 feet and now mainly 4 to 15 inches of rainfall instead of 10 to 20 inches which is still pretty significant. As long as Sally continues to move slowly or meander offshore, we should not expect to see a dramatic increase in bad weather over Mississippi. But, if or once Sally starts moving, then we could begin to see a change from whatever we are seeing now.