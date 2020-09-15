City of Gautier fighting for funding to build up low-lying areas

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Whenever there are heavy rains, the low-lying areas of Gautier see the same flooding problems along areas like Graveline Road.
Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen said the city has already mapped out plans for drainage improvements, but they’ve been fighting for years to get funding for the work. Hurricane Sally provided the perfect opportunity for the mayor to show Congressman Steven Palazzo first hand where the money is needed most.
“The bridge on Lamonte that’s probably been in the making for a good eight years right now,” Torjusen said. “Then the other right there, it’s been getting a little worse each year. We just started that one this year.”
Gautier Councilman Casey Vaughan said over time they’ve worked with the county to get money. He said the Jackson County Board of Supervisors as well as the Gautier city manager have worked together to get the ball rolling for the project. Vaughan said it’s important residents in the area are safe, so during storms, fire trucks are staged in case someone gets trapped by flood waters.
“The addition that we have for this storm is we stage a fire truck at Shepard State Park in Gautier, here in the southern part for the residents who get flooded in from the high water, tide, storm surge," said Vaughan. "The fire department can coordinate with EOC and get over to assist residents who might need help in the middle of a storm.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.