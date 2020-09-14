Superstorm Sandy veterans are taking no chances with Hurricane Sally

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - They got their dream house on the Tchoutabouffa River late last year, but they are learning that paradise comes at a price.
After Tropical Storm Cristobal covered their lawn with water last month, Eddie and Pamela Vidros knew it will be worse this time. Their neighborhood, Bells Ferry Landing just north of D’Iberville, is notorious for flooding.
“I was waiting to find out where the river is going to crest, and at 19 feet, we’re underwater by then so...” Pamela Vidro said, explaining the factors affecting their decision to leave. “We already took our pontoon boat to a friend’s house, the campers on its way out and we’ve cleared most of our stuff from the garage and bringing it upstairs.”
After their experience in 2012 with Superstorm Sandy, they know not to take anything for granted.
“That experience was like something people see down here,” said Heriberto “Eddie” Vidro. “Houses got destroyed. It’s like something we’ve never seen on the East Coast.”
Hurricane Sally’s shifting course has made preparations difficult for South Mississippians and led to some conflicting advice for the uninitiated.
The newcomers have been relying on several sources of information to base their decisions on. They have kept their sense of humor about whose advice they should take.
“Well I’ve been keeping an eye on the wildlife, the river, our neighbors," Eddie said. "Because like I said, I’m new in the area, and my partner here, she’s the weather reporter,”
Both are retired Army sergeants, so they know how to take care of themselves and each other.
