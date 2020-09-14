Statewide mask mandate extended, business restrictions loosened

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves extended his executive order calling for a statewide mask mandate until the end of September.
The new order is an expansion of the one that was set to expire Monday morning. It’s now set to expire at 5 p.m. on September 30.
There are several changes regarding group gatherings and businesses.
- Retail businesses and restaurants can operate with up to 75% of the store’s maximum capacity. Social distancing and cleaning protocols must still be in place.
- Group gatherings where social distancing is not possible are limited to 10 people inside and 50 people outside.
- Group gatherings where social distancing is possible are limited to 20 people indoors and 100 people outside.
- Restaurants can increase party size per table to 10 customers (previously 6).
- Self-service drink stations are allowed to reopen.
- Gyms can open 24 hours per day and operate with up to 75% of its maximum capacity.
Read the full new executive order below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.