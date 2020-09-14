Some stay, some go in Hancock County ahead of Hurricane Sally

“I was supposed to start chemo and radiation in Slidell. Kiln is closer to Slidell than my home in Harvey,” Ryan said. “First I’ll stop in Slidell and see if I’m getting my chemo and radiation, and if they do, I’ll get, and if not, I’ll be headed to Metairie. I packed up what I need for a couple of weeks because I don’t know how much water will be here.”