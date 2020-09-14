Sally upgraded to hurricane, will likely make landfall Tuesday along Mississippi Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Sally in the Gulf of Mexico.
Sally was upgraded to a category one hurricane Monday just after 11 a.m. The storm will likely make landfall along the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Tuesday night.
Impacts from Sally are expected to begin Monday across South Mississippi. For Monday, expect windy conditions with passing squalls and rainbands. The wettest part of Monday is expected to start in the afternoon and evening. By Monday night or early Tuesday morning, we could begin to see continuous widespread rain which could last for more than a day.
Sally is expected to make landfall somewhere along the coasts of Mississippi or Alabama either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
There is a possibly devastating to catastrophic rainfall threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: ten to twenty inches of rainfall or more. This could cause significant flooding to areas rivers.
There is a possibly extensive storm surge threat in coastal Mississippi now through Wednesday: HANCOCK: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. HARRISON: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. JACKSON: The potential for 4-8 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. Worst case scenario could allow for up to 11 feet. Tides through Wednesday will be high between 7 AM and noon and low between 6PM and 9PM.
There is a possibly extensive wind threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: 30 to 70 mph sustained winds and isolated higher wind speeds are possible closest to storm’s center.
There is a possibly limited tornado threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Now is the time to review your hurricane plan and supply kit! We will continue to monitor for any changes over the weekend with the forecast.
