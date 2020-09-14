Sally upgraded to hurricane, will likely make landfall Tuesday along Mississippi Coast

There is a possibly extensive storm surge threat in coastal Mississippi now through Wednesday: HANCOCK: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. HARRISON: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. JACKSON: The potential for 4-8 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. Worst case scenario could allow for up to 11 feet. Tides through Wednesday will be high between 7 AM and noon and low between 6PM and 9PM.