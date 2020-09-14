Murder suspect dies after police chase through Harrison, Hancock counties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - What started as a call to Biloxi Police about a shooting ended after a police chase into Hancock County late Sunday night.
According to Biloxi Police, they received a call at 9:30 p.m. Sunday about a shooting in the parking lot of the Oak Shore Condominiums on Highway 90. When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses at the scene gave officers a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Shortly after, a Biloxi officer observed the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on the Popp’s Ferry Bridge. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect fled, leading police across Harrison County.
The chase came to an end at an area on Highway 43 in Hancock County. Biloxi Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at that location due to “injuries sustained.” No further information has been provided about the type or cause of the injuries.
The suspect, who was a 48 year old man, has not yet been named.
According to police, the suspect and the victim were not acquaintances but did know each other. The two had a brief confrontation that ended with the suspect shooting the victim several times, said Biloxi Police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help authorities is asked to contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
