Mississippi subpoenas AT&T for records on $300M project

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The state of Mississippi is asking telecommunications giant AT&T to provide records of the work it promised to do to expand broadband access in the state with almost $300 million in federal coronavirus money.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has signed an investigative subpoena for records from AT&T related to the company’s claim to have made internet service available to 133,000 locations in the state through the Connect America Fund, a federal program for expanded broadband in rural areas of the U.S.
The subpoena demands production of documents showing the number of actual subscribers to AT&T’s fixed wireless service within the 133,000 locations where the company claims to have provided service.
