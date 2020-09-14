LSU scrimmages over the weekend

“Tuesday and Wednesday are heavy days, Monday is a light day and Friday is a full-speed scrimmage," Orgeron said. "I think the only way to get ready to play football is to hit. Like I said this morning on radio, you’ll never have to worry about these LSU Tigers hitting. We hit every day in practice that we can but we also stay fresh. I think it’s not a matter of if you hit or if you tackle, it’s a matter of how long you practice and how many times you do it.”