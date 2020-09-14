LSU scrimmages over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU hit the field this weekend for a scrimmage. Fresh off a national championship, the Tigers open the season with two of their first three games in Tiger Stadium. As they have to replace their entire offensive side of the ball from last year, there was - and still is - a lot of work to do throughout the hectic offseason. But much like Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron isn’t backing down from having physical practices.
“Tuesday and Wednesday are heavy days, Monday is a light day and Friday is a full-speed scrimmage," Orgeron said. "I think the only way to get ready to play football is to hit. Like I said this morning on radio, you’ll never have to worry about these LSU Tigers hitting. We hit every day in practice that we can but we also stay fresh. I think it’s not a matter of if you hit or if you tackle, it’s a matter of how long you practice and how many times you do it.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.