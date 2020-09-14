Tropical Storm Sally now expected to make landfall in Biloxi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi officials are set to discuss the latest preps on Tropical Storm Sally has it heads toward the Gulf Coast shoreline.
Over the weekend, a State of Emergency was declared ahead of the storm.
Sally is currently expected to make landfall as a Category 1 storm and bring impacts to Mississippi as soon as Monday.
Reeves said the storm has slowed down considerably and is now expected to make landfall in Biloxi, with 85-90 miles per hour winds possible.
It’s projected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Significant storm surge is expected, particularly in the tributaries in South Mississippi. Significant rainfall could also come--as much as 15-20 inches along the southernmost Mississippi counties.
A Hurricane Warning is active in Harrison, Hancock, Pearl River and Jackson counties.
“It’s still anticipated that we’re going to bear the brunt of this storm,” Reeves said. “If you’re south of Jackson and particularly south of Hattiesburg, prepare now.”
Reeves also denied a rumor that gas stations along the coast have run out of fuel. He says some may have run out, but will be refueled soon and there are plenty of stations that still have gas.
MEMA Director Greg Michel says people in Southeastern Mississippi should expect to be without power for some time.
The State Medical Needs Shelter is opening in Stone County for anyone who may need medical support. Other shelters in Harrison and Hancock counties will be opened. Shelters are not recommended because of COVID-19 concerns, but will be opened to anyone who needs them.
“We are asking you to avoid shelters if you have other options available to you,” Michel said. He says anyone who goes to a shelter will need to wear PPE.
He says other shelters will open as they become full, according to CDC guidelines.
