Impacts from Sally begin today in South Mississippi. For Monday, expect windy conditions with passing squalls and rainbands. The wettest part of Monday is expected to start in the afternoon and evening. Sally is expected to become a hurricane later today and its center is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana, Mississippi, or Alabama by Tuesday. A possibly devastating to catastrophic rainfall threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: ten to twenty inches of rainfall or more. A possibly extensive storm surge threat in coastal Mississippi now through Wednesday: HANCOCK: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. HARRISON: The potential for 7-10 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. JACKSON: The potential for 4-8 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. Worst case scenario could allow for up to 11 feet. Tides through Wednesday will be high between 7 AM and noon and low between 6PM and 9PM. A possibly extensive wind threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: 30 to 70 mph sustained winds, isolated higher wind speeds closest to storm’s center. A possibly limited tornado threat in South Mississippi through Wednesday: a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.