Hurricane Sally will make a run for South Mississippi

Sally was upgraded to a category one hurricane on Monday morning. It is expected to make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. It is expected to strengthen at least into a category two hurricane. Landfall along South Mississippi is possible. If Sally makes landfall along South Mississippi or in Southeast Louisiana, this would bring significant impacts to the area. Hurricane force winds of 74 MPH or greater are possible along the MS Coast, mainly on Tuesday through Wednesday morning. This could lead to power outages.
Storm surge in Hancock and Harrison Counties could be as high as 11 feet. In Jackson County, it could become as high as 8 feet. High tides on Tuesday and Wednesday morning could enhance this surge.
Torrential rainfall is also possible with Sally starting on Monday night through Wednesday. Upwards of 10-20 inches of rain is possible for areas that see the heaviest rain bands. Not only will this lead to flash flooding, but it will also lead to river flooding.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.