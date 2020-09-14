Hurricane Sally will make a run for South Mississippi

Sally was upgraded to a category one hurricane on Monday morning. It is expected to make landfall along the Northern Gulf Coast either late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning. It is expected to strengthen at least into a category two hurricane. Landfall along South Mississippi is possible. If Sally makes landfall along South Mississippi or in Southeast Louisiana, this would bring significant impacts to the area. Hurricane force winds of 74 MPH or greater are possible along the MS Coast, mainly on Tuesday through Wednesday morning. This could lead to power outages.