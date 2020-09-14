Attorney: Miss. contractor got $454K for ‘pile of dirt’ at church

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Mississippi contractor will have to pay restitution after accepting more than $450,000 to build a church sanctuary but doing little work.
Donald Crowther is owner of TCM Construction of Long Beach. In July, he pleaded guilty to fraud in the project at Second Baptist Church in Starkville.
He appeared Thursday in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.
Judge Lee Coleman said Crowther must pay restitution, with an amount to be determined. Sentencing is Nov. 2.
An assistant district attorney said the only thing the church received for its money was “a pile of dirt.”