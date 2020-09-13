South Mississippians stocking up ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Sally makes its way toward South Mississippi, residents are heading to the stores to do some last-minute shopping.
Hardware stores are stocked up with plenty of hurricane supplies such as plywood, generators, plastic tarps and batteries. Grocery stores have plenty of supplies such as water, charcoal and paper products.
But, the kind of shopping this afternoon in Gulfport was not what you might expect.
“I think a lot of the folks were still stocked up when Marco and Laura come up because it was a near miss, but a lot of folks got prepared for that,” said Bill Collins, manager of True Value on Pass Road in Gulfport. “Mostly a lot of folks are coming in for weekend warrior repair-around-the house work. They’re getting their supplies like that.”
But, that doesn’t mean Collins isn’t prepared for the rush.
“I got the plywood out there ready for them if they want plywood,” said Collins. “We’ve got plenty of it. I’ve got more generators. We’ve got the gas cans out as you cans see over here. So, yeah, we’re prepared. We’re ready for the customers for whatever they may need.”
Gulfport resident, Al Ward said he isn’t waiting. He’s getting stocked up on propane for what could be a lot of outdoor cooking.
“Right now, I’m doing what everybody else that has any sense would do,” said Ward. “I’m being prepared for the worst and hoping it will be as it has been earlier this year. We dodged the bullet.”
Ward said he had to deal with a hurricane every year since relocating on the Coast, but he said he’s okay with that.
“If you want to enjoy the pleasures of what’s down here in South Mississippi, there are hazards that go with it as well.” said Ward.
Debbie Bazzone of Gulfport is also among the few stocking up.
“I always worry about hurricanes,” she said. “I don’t trust them.”
And she added she doesn’t need much and what she gets goes with her.
“Normally, I just make sure I have enough water, and, you know, crackers and things like that,” said Bazzone. “But I make it a practice not be around for hurricanes. I try to leave all the time.”
