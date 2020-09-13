Ole Miss preparing for top-5 Florida in opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - First-year head man Lane Kiffin is preparing his team to face top-5 Florida in their opener. COVID-19 related absences and restrictions have affected every practice for every team, and Ole Miss is far from an exception. Having to deal with a limited amount of players has forced some coaches across the country to alter practice a bit, with some even saying they didn’t tackle in preseason camp. While not quite the same, Kiffin’s past experiences have taught him that is not an approach he is comfortable with taking right now.