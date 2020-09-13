Ole Miss preparing for top-5 Florida in opener

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - First-year head man Lane Kiffin is preparing his team to face top-5 Florida in their opener. COVID-19 related absences and restrictions have affected every practice for every team, and Ole Miss is far from an exception. Having to deal with a limited amount of players has forced some coaches across the country to alter practice a bit, with some even saying they didn’t tackle in preseason camp. While not quite the same, Kiffin’s past experiences have taught him that is not an approach he is comfortable with taking right now.
“I guess in a way I had a little bit of practice with the sanctions at USC when our numbers were down. We didn’t tackle and didn’t do the same practice formats, and we played really poorly that year," Kiffin said. “So we tackle like we normally do and practice like we normally do for those reasons. It doesn’t do any good to stay healthy if you can’t tackle on gameday.”
