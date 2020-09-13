Mississippi State holds scrimmage on Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Bulldog team will certainly look different from last year’s, with a new head man, and a new quarterback. With Tommy Stevens now gone and Garrett Shrader moved from quarterback to receiver, the quarterback battle is down to two guys - the big-armed Stanford transfer KJ Costello, and freshman Will Rogers. With the season on the horizon, Leach said there is a front-runner for the job right now, but nothing is set in stone.
“If we were to play today, KJ would be the starter, although I think Will is doing some really good things and just had a good scrimmage I think they both looked really good," Leach said. "We revealed more work and more stuff to sharpen up on, but it was a competitive scrimmage. I was encouraged by it.”
