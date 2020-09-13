Mississippi State holds scrimmage on Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - This year’s Bulldog team will certainly look different from last year’s, with a new head man, and a new quarterback. With Tommy Stevens now gone and Garrett Shrader moved from quarterback to receiver, the quarterback battle is down to two guys - the big-armed Stanford transfer KJ Costello, and freshman Will Rogers. With the season on the horizon, Leach said there is a front-runner for the job right now, but nothing is set in stone.