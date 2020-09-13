Mississippi Aquarium closing due to Tropical Storm Sally

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aquarium will be closed due to Tropical Storm Sally’s upcoming weather.
The aquarium will be closed on Tuesday, September 15.
But, on Monday, the aquarium will still be open for business while also preparing for the tropical weather. So please note that some animals may not be in their habitats for viewing tomorrow if you visit.
Corey Ball with the Mississippi Aquarium, said that the inside of the main building is very secure, so the animals will be fine during the weather. The animal care and vet teams will make the call on the outdoor animals as to the possibility of them being moved.
For those who have pre-purchased tickets for this day please visit msaquarium.org to reschedule your visit day.
Also, for the latest on Tropical Storm Sally, keep up with our WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
