Ingalls Shipbuilding suspends operations in Mississippi ahead of tropical weather

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding suspended all operations in Mississippi due to the likelihood of heavy rain, and high storm surges from Tropical Storm Sally.
Ingalls suspended all operations, on all shifts, on Monday and Tuesday, September 14 and 15. Also, only those employees specifically instructed to report for work on Monday and Tuesday should do so.
Additionally, Ingalls' UNO facility in Louisiana will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as well.
Ingalls will provide an update on Tuesday on any work schedule changes, if necessary and all employees currently working remotely should continue day-to-day business as usual.
For the latest on the tracks and strength of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team.
