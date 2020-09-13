Hancock County School District closes schools due to Tropical Storm Sally

Hancock County School District closes schools due to Tropical Storm Sally
Due to upcoming severe weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Hancock County School District closes schools. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WLOX Staff | September 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 4:26 PM

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to upcoming severe weather from Tropical Storm Sally, Hancock County School District schools will be closed.

The district schools will be closed on Monday, September 14, 2020. The district will also keep everyone updated on any extended days of closure.

This story will be updated with more information on other school closures once it’s available.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Sally, keep up with our WLOX First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.