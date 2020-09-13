Boy diagnosed with Sickle Cell when he was four weeks old shares his journey

JACKSON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - A boy that was diagnosed with Sickle cell at a young age shares his journey with the disease that affects thousands everyday.
11-year-old Louis Gipson was diagnosed at just four weeks old and For mom Evonne Gipson, it was a hard reality to accept.
“I cried, I called his daddy on the phone, I fussed with him. I cried. It was a lot to take in at that point and time, because he was just a baby," said Evonne.
Instead of having round, circular red blood cells, Louis' cells are shaped like a crescent moon or sickle, which are not good at carrying oxygen to all of the different parts of the body.
He has sickle cell anemia, the most severe form of the disease. The disease affects 100,000 Americans, and for those living with the lifelong illness, it can be a rough battle.
And for Louis, that means a lot of doctor appointments and medical procedures.
“It’s a lot of tough. Like really, really, really tough." said Louis.
Louis also said the toughest part of battling sickle cell is the pain.
“My stomach be hurting like, it be hurting for like 24 hours, I get up at like 3 o’clock in the morning," said Louis. “Take my medicine, go back to sleep, stomach still be hurting every day,” said Louis.
For his parents, it’s tough to watch their son fight the disease.
“That was the scariest one was his stomach," said Louis' father, Nick Pittman. “When he was bent over and couldn’t move and we had to call the ambulance to come and get him.”
But, Louis doesn’t fight this battle alone.
“He has a good support system, and most importantly, he has a good father that’s just there to just listen." said his mother, Evonne.
“He’s strong, so he really doesn’t complain about too much or anything. Unless he sneaks and eats some snacks or something, and then his stomach start hurting for real. Other than that, he’s a soldier.” said close family friend Tamika Coleman.
Louis' goal is to spread more awareness about Sickle Cell disease.
“I think more people need to know about it in the whole entire world about sickle cell, and sickle cell," said Louis. “And you can fight through it and everything. All you got to do is keep working out and do what you got to do.”
And despite having the disease, Louis keeps a positive attitude and he refuses to let it run his life.
“Just a normal kid, living my life, and get better," said Louis.
Louis' mom encourages people to get tested for the sickle cell trait to know their status before having children.
That’s because Sickle Cell disease is inherited, and can be passed down to children if both parents have the trait.
