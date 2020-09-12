White House official visits Ole Miss to discuss COVID-19 response efforts

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday, Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, visited the University of Mississippi to discuss ongoing efforts to mitigate the virus.
According to University of Mississippi News, Dr. Birx toured the UM campus to learn more about the university’s COVID-19 protocols and procedures. This visit is a part of a series of visits to select universities across the country.
“It’s clear that this university has put the health of the students first and the health of the community first, and I just wanted to thank the administration and their leadership for their work here on campus,” Dr. Birx said during a press conference Saturday.
“It’s been really a privilege to work with the chancellor (Glenn Boyce) and all the leadership here at the university for the entire administration and faculty to really hear a dialogue and have a discussion and hear from the students and Greek houses of what they are doing together to decrease the spread of COVID on the university.”
Dr. Birx spent the day touring several locations and facilities on campus, as well as meeting with university, state and local leaders to understand UM’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard the campus and surrounding community.
