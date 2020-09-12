Tropical Depression 19 expected to strengthen; track takes it near South MS next week

It could become a hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast.

10 AM NHC Tropical Depression 19 Update
By Eric Jeansonne, Carrie Duncan, and Taylor Graham | September 10, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:55 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression 19 as it enters the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It could impact South Mississippi as a minimal hurricane by late Monday into Tuesday. If it becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Sally or Teddy, depending on which disturbance in the Atlantic becomes a tropical storm next.

10 AM NHC Update of Tropical Depression 19
10 AM NHC Update of Tropical Depression 19 (Source: WLOX)

Storm Impacts for South MS: will change based on the overall track and intensity of storm

Heavy rain

Based on Saturday’s track from the National Hurricane Center, the main concern for South Mississippi will be the potential for flooding rain. Some models show the potential for the storm to stall near the coast. While it is too soon to say where or if that occurs, this scenario would lead to someone along the Gulf Coast from South Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle to pick up several inches of rain. Some spots, possibly over a foot.

Heavy Rainfall Possible Thanks to Tropical Depression 19
Heavy Rainfall Possible Thanks to Tropical Depression 19 (Source: WLOX)

Storm Surge

Storm surge could become a concern for coastal areas if the storm intensifies and makes landfall over South Mississippi or Southeastern Louisiana.

Wind

Tropical Depression 19 will likely become hurricane, which means wind could cause power outages and damage to trees and property, depending on where the center of the storm tracks. The closer the center is to South Mississippi, the stronger the winds will be.

9/12/20 Euro Model of Tropical Depression 19

